Radio Rondevoo engulfed in early morning structure fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early Tuesday morning, a fire in Downtown Twin Falls engulfed one building and threatened many others in the surrounding area, leading to evacuations and business closures.

The largest fire in recent memory began just before 7:30 a.m., as Radio Rondevoo was engulfed in flames.

The fire led to an “all-call”, meaning any available units, some as far as Mountain Home, responded to the blaze.

Four ladder trucks worked simultaneously to knock down the fire, which was completed nearly five hours after it began.

As far as the firefight, city spokesperson Josh Palmer tells me things went about as smoothly as you can hope with a fire of this magnitude.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any reported injuries, but there is significant structural damage,” he said. “The alleyway behind the building is unsound right now and the roof did go in on the center building. It’s gone well, largely to the credit of our assisting agencies that have helped us to really stay on top of it.”

One major impact of this fire was the smoke damage to Old Towne Lodge, which led to a full evacuation including some long-term residents.

“The fire was approaching the Old Towne Lodge. Fortunately, we were able to stop it before it spread to it, but we did have some concerns about the resident’s safety so they were all evacuated. Some of those residents, we believe, may not be able to go back to their homes because of some minor smoke and fire damage,” said Palmer.

At this point, it’s reported that all but three units have been deemed safe enough to return to, and those who cannot return are being placed in shelters by the Twin Falls County Office on emergency management.

