Scott Bedke endorsed by Professional Firefighters of Idaho

In a press release, the PFFI say Bedke is the only candidate to consistently voted to fully fund Idaho’s first responders
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke running for Lt. Governor. (CBS2 News Staff)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Professional Firefighters of Idaho have endorsed Scott Bedke to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho.

President Rob Shoplock says Bedke has a solid track record of supporting first responders.

“Throughout his time in the Idaho House of Representatives, and during his tenure as Speaker, Scott Bedke has always prioritized the health and safety of all firefighters and first responders in Idaho,” said Shoplock.

“Bedke is a very thoughtful and commonsense Idahoan who puts good public policy first for the sake of our citizens and responders. Having his leadership in the House has built a stable and sustainable workforce for the first responders of today and for the future.”

“These hardworking men and women are dedicated to their profession, and it’s a great honor to have earned their endorsement,” said Bedke. “I have always worked closely with them to ensure they have the resources needed to help keep our communities safe. I look forward to continuing that partnership when I am Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor.”

