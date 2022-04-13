Advertisement

Twin Falls School District to host education engagement event

The event will occur on May 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District will be hosting an Engage in Education event at Twin Falls City Park.

The event is designed to engage the community with multiple organizations that each school within the district has including Robert Stuart Middle School’s chess club, and Pillar Falls Elementary School’s STEM program.

It will also include a free hotdog dinner and a chance to win numerous prizes.

“I think it’s really important to remember that these are community schools,” said Eva Craner with the Twin Falls School District. “This is an integral part of our community, and our kids depend on these places of learning.”

The event will occur on May 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

