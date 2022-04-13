The Walker name continues on the diamond at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Nearly 20 years after retiring, the legend of James “Skip” Walker still resonates over the College of Southern Idaho.

“It’s a family of baseball,” said former CSI Head Coach James “Skip” Walker, who spent 31 years at the helm of the Golden Eagles. “We’ve done nothing else, we’re not educated in anything else, it’s just baseball.”

“I think the bond of CSI and the baseball program is kind of what the Walkers are all about,” said current Head Coach Boomer Walker.

Boomer Walker, Skip’s son, succeeded the legend in 2004, whose name towers over the complex.

“It’s really cool, I tell people all the time, how many people get to work at a place that’s named after their dad?” said Boomer Walker.

Now, it’s no longer just a father and son. Another Walker is gracing the grounds, the grandson of Skip and son of Boomer, Tai.

“It’s been a second home to me my whole life,” said freshman infielder Tai Walker. “I’ve spent so much time out here growing up and so now being able to practice and play here has been really cool.”

Tai, a graduate of Twin Falls High, is getting used to playing for his dad.

“It was a little awkward at the beginning, but we’ve kind of gotten it figured out so it’s been really good,” said Tai Walker.

“It’s nothing I thought would ever happen, or nothing that I ever wanted (to) happen, I guess,” said Boomer Walker. “I always thought that he would be the one to do something different, but since he didn’t, and he’s here, it’s been really cool.”

Tai is redshirting this season, but when he gets on the field, it will extend the CSI Walker legacy.

“Tai is going to continue it again, we were talking about it, it’s crazy about what this place really means to us,” said Skip Walker.

