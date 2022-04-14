Radio Rondevoo fire forces local high school to change prom venues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School’s prom was slated for this Saturday, a plan that was going according to plan until Tuesday’s Radio Rondevoo fire.

“The timing, the planning was really hiccup-free and then this,” said Canyon Ridge Student Council Advisor Kristy Oberg.

One student who helped plan this year’s prom found out about the fire through a group message among student council members.

“One of my advisors said ‘Radio Rendevoo is on fire,’ and that’s when I found out,” said Tyler Thomas, a junior at Canyon Ridge High School. “So everyone was kind of freaking out about what we were going to do.”

While Thomas said students were concerned when they first learned of the news, the community stepped up almost instantly.

“We had so many people reach out over social media, email, text messages everything reaching out offering their venue for us. It was super awesome to see everyone reaching out,” Thomas said.

Prom will go on as scheduled on Saturday, now taking place at the Fieldhouse & Event Center on 3rd Avenue in Twin Falls.

With so much having been in flux for these students over the past two years, Oberg said it is reassuring to know they will get a bit of normalcy.

“I think that was really part of why panic might have hit at first, everyone is looking forward to this normal event,” said Oberg. “To know so many people were affected by this and yet they still reached out to make sure these kids have that final school milestone of prom.”

“It’s a big relief really, we all wanted it to happen,” added Thomas, who said the student body is grateful the Fieldhouse & Event Center was willing to accommodate them on such short notice, given these reservations are typically made months in advance.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.