Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Patrick Farms

Farming in Southern Idaho is not without its challenges
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Patrick Farms in West Twin Falls may not be the oldest in the Magic Valley, but that doesn’t mean they are new to the game.

“(In) 2003 we established Patrick Farms, but I’ve been on the farm all my life,” said David Patrick.

David Patrick runs the farm. Between him and his father, they have their hands full.

The family grows corn, peas, silage and much more.

“I’ve got property here in Twin, I rent my dad’s property here in Twin. My dad’s got property south of Filer on the Salmon track, we farm out there and I’ve got a little property south of the sugar factory,” said Patrick.

Farming in Southern Idaho is not without its challenges. From drought to changing soil conditions, each year brings its own hurdles.

“It’s interesting this year. I think this is the longest cold spell in April that I can think of. The ground is frozen, kind of hard to really do a whole lot,” Patrick said.

While the late freezing temperatures in the Magic Valley might slow down the beginning of the grow season, Patrick says it’s not all bad on the farm.

“Like to have a little cold weather because it does tend to stool better and grow better, put out more shoots that way. Then you get a better yield,” said Patrick.

Cold weather late in the year, hot dry summers or whatever nature throws at Southern Idaho farmers, Patrick knows they will find a way through.

“Growing up around farmers and old farmers, I think almost every farmer is a problem solver. They’ll figure out how to make their crop work as best as they possibly can with the resources they’ve got,” Patrick said.

