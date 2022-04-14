Advertisement

Snow squalls becoming increasingly common in Southern Idaho

Emergency alerts through the radio, television, or your phone will notify you when those conditions will be expected soon
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Snow squalls are becoming an increasing phenomenon in Southern Idaho.

This past Monday, a snow squall created hazardous travel conditions in the blink of an eye, causing numerous crashes, including a pile-up on Highway 93 south of Twin Falls.

EMA officials say this situation creates conditions that causes impossible travel conditions at times.

“People need to really be aware you can’t drive though it,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “You need to assess the situation immediately, and pull off.”

Emergency alerts through the radio, television, or your phone will notify you when snow squall conditions will be expected soon.

Once the alert comes through, drivers should take the necessary steps to stay safe.

