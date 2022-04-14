Advertisement

Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them 'summon' the vehicles at low speeds.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., most for a second time, because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them “summon” the vehicles at low speeds.

The first recall in February disabled “Boombox” if the Teslas are in drive, neutral or reverse.

Both recalls will be done with online software updates.

The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on “Seinfeld,”...
‘Seinfeld’ actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says