29 Idaho counties eligible for disaster loans

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Small nonfarm businesses in 29 counties across Idaho are eligible for disaster relief loan funds due to the drought.

The funds will offset revenue losses caused by drought in primary counties that began on Jan 1, 2022.

In the Magic Valley area, Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties are all eligible.

“SBA (Small Business Administration) eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” SBA Director Tanya N. Garfield said.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for the loans up to $2 million.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 2.83 percent for businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” Garfield said.

Businesses who primarily engage in farming or ranching are not eligible for this funding.

You can apply online here.

