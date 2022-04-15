Advertisement

Annual Bill’s Place golf tournament slated for Saturday

Rick Algie tries to sink a putt during quarterfinal action in the Watertown Men's City Golf...
Rick Algie tries to sink a putt during quarterfinal action in the Watertown Men's City Golf Tournament(WWNY)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 18th annual Bill’s Place golf tournament is taking place Saturday morning.

The annual golf tournament is a fundraiser for Bill’s Place, which is a transitional home for women who are transitioning out of corrections and working to become productive citizens in the community.

It gives them a safe place to recover and transition into the community again.

The annual golf tournament takes place Saturday morning at the Twin Falls Golf Course and begins at 10:00.

“We are doing well, we have almost a full house of ladies that have come out of corrections,” said Ken Robinette with South Central Community Action Partnership.

“They will come in, they’ll stay for a while, they’ll get back on their feet and then they’ll transition out, and then we’ll make room for more ladies to come in.”

All of the money raised from the golf tournament goes directly to Bill’s Place.

If you would like to register, call 208-733-9351 or email Ken@sccap-id.org.

A team of four costs $240.00.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions
Sawtooth warns of dangerous avalanche conditions
Friday evening's online weather update {4/15/2022}
Little has declined to participate in the debates ahead of the Idaho Republican primary
Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary
In the Magic Valley nonfarm businesses in the, Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls...
29 Idaho counties eligible for disaster loans
The bird flu has been found in Gooding County
Bird flu found in Gooding County