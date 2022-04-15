Annual Bill’s Place golf tournament slated for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 18th annual Bill’s Place golf tournament is taking place Saturday morning.

The annual golf tournament is a fundraiser for Bill’s Place, which is a transitional home for women who are transitioning out of corrections and working to become productive citizens in the community.

It gives them a safe place to recover and transition into the community again.

The annual golf tournament takes place Saturday morning at the Twin Falls Golf Course and begins at 10:00.

“We are doing well, we have almost a full house of ladies that have come out of corrections,” said Ken Robinette with South Central Community Action Partnership.

“They will come in, they’ll stay for a while, they’ll get back on their feet and then they’ll transition out, and then we’ll make room for more ladies to come in.”

All of the money raised from the golf tournament goes directly to Bill’s Place.

If you would like to register, call 208-733-9351 or email Ken@sccap-id.org.

A team of four costs $240.00.

