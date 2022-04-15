Area businesses work to pick up the pieces after Radio Rondevoo fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m., one of the most historic buildings in downtown Twin Falls went up in flames. Fire Marshals say the fire began in the attic.

McKayl de la Cruz, who owns a pet grooming business, remembers getting the call.

“It was definitely a big shock, and definitely heartbreaking to see everything just be completely destroyed within a couple hours,” she said

De la Cruz isn’t alone. Other residents of the city are heartbroken to see what’s become of the building.

“I always loved this building,” said Shane Klaas. “We have a mobile DJ business and DJ weddings and dances and stuff. We’ve done several events here and I always loved doing them here because this building is just so iconic.”

How iconic was it? Klaas says numerous famous performers headlined the former music venue back when it was relatively new.

“Glenn Miller performed here, Lawrence Welk performed here, Tommy Dorsey,” he recalled.

With the roof collapsed and the top windows of the building gone, it looks like the building is a total loss. However, officials with the Chamber of Commerce say with a positive community attitude, it can rebuilt this into something even better than before.

“I think a positive attitude, you know heads up, looking to lean on your community neighbors, and then I say working as a community together to just rebuild,” said J.J. Shawver, member coordinator with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

But for now, the prospects of moving to Main Avenue, for De la Cruz, is a bit uncertain.

“We kind of have to wait and see. I love Main Street, it’s just a historic part of downtown, and I’d love to be a part of it.”

