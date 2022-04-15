Bird flu found in Gooding County

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The bird flu can be devastating for poultry farmers around the country.

Now, the virus has been detected in Gooding County. The outbreak started on the east coast, and has now made it all the way to Idaho. Because of this, ISDA officials say it’s likely that this won’t be going away anytime soon.

“The likelihood is there may be some additional cases that will pop up over the course of the next few weeks,” said Scott Leibsle, the state vet for ISDA.

Chances are that if one bird in your flock has it, all of them have it.

“It’ll spread within hours, 24-48 hours most likely. It’ll run its way through the entire flock,” said Leibsle.

So what do you need to look for? Unfortunately, the most common symptom is a bird already dying from the disease, but there are some other signs.

“You may be birds depressed, lethargic, off feed, they may have some swollen faces, and maybe some nasal discharge,” said Leibsle.

But what are the chances of it spreading to humans?

“On a human standpoint, the bird flu doesn’t actually transfer very often to humans,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District.

Bodily does say, however, that mutations are possible.

“There is a possibility that that virus will mutate and it will become something that transfers from person to person more easily,” she said.

The good news is that this is unlikely, but the bird flu isn’t the only disease a bird can carry. Bodily says it’s imperative that you take adequate precautions when dealing with birds.

“Wash your hands very carefully, wear gloves whenever you’re touching those birds. You don’t want to touch a bird, then touch your mouth, your eyes, your ears, or anywhere that viruses or other diseases can enter into your body,” she said.

And this won’t only protect you, but your flock as well.

“Wash your hands, clean your boots, don’t share equipment, and be careful where you go. If you step on foot to a facility that has poultry, you need to be very careful because you don’t want to bring anything home to your own flock,” said Leibsle.

