Fit and Well Idaho: Self-care and healing touch

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new type of complementary medicine therapy has made it’s way to St. Luke’s of the Wood River Valley called healing touch.

Healing touch is used to help people relax and also to help decrease people’s pain levels and overall live a healthier life.

Mary Kay Foley is the coordinator for healing touch and she says she tries to encourage people to look for ways every day to incorporate self care into their life, and it doesn’t have to take long.

For example a short walk outside, or eating your lunch on the patio can help your mood and your health tremendously.

“Whatever brings joy to you,” said Foley. “For some people it’s fishing, for some people it’s biking, for some people it’s hiking. That’s one of the biggest things, what brings you joy, what fills your bucket, and that is one of the biggest things, do things you really enjoy.”

People who take a few minutes to themselves have reported being happier, healthier, and even their relationships are better.

