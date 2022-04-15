Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Self-care and healing touch

People who take a few minutes to themselves have reported being happier, healthier, and even their relationships are better
The complementary medicine therapy has made its way to St. Luke's of the Wood River Valley
The complementary medicine therapy has made its way to St. Luke's of the Wood River Valley(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new type of complementary medicine therapy has made it’s way to St. Luke’s of the Wood River Valley called healing touch.

Healing touch is used to help people relax and also to help decrease people’s pain levels and overall live a healthier life.

Mary Kay Foley is the coordinator for healing touch and she says she tries to encourage people to look for ways every day to incorporate self care into their life, and it doesn’t have to take long.

For example a short walk outside, or eating your lunch on the patio can help your mood and your health tremendously.

“Whatever brings joy to you,” said Foley. “For some people it’s fishing, for some people it’s biking, for some people it’s hiking. That’s one of the biggest things, what brings you joy, what fills your bucket, and that is one of the biggest things, do things you really enjoy.”

People who take a few minutes to themselves have reported being happier, healthier, and even their relationships are better.

For more information about the treatment and how well it works, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions
Sawtooth warns of dangerous avalanche conditions
Friday evening's online weather update {4/15/2022}
Little has declined to participate in the debates ahead of the Idaho Republican primary
Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary
In the Magic Valley nonfarm businesses in the, Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls...
29 Idaho counties eligible for disaster loans
The bird flu has been found in Gooding County
Bird flu found in Gooding County