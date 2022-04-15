Furry Friday: Fran

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMV’s Layne Rabe was visited by Fran, a 1-year-old Siberian Husky from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

As a husky, Fran is the kind of dog that will need a lot of attention and exercise to keep from being bored.

Fran will need to go to a place that sees her as more than just a pet, preferably one that will give her a “job” to keep her occupied, according to Debbie Blackwood with the Animal Shelter.

She also advises that you spend a good amount of time with Fran before you adopt her that way you really get to know her and can evaluate if she’s really a good fit for your home.

To adopt Fran, you can call the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at 208-736-2299, or visit her in person at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in Twin Falls.

