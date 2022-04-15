Advertisement

Furry Friday: Fran

Furry Friday: Fran
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMV’s Layne Rabe was visited by Fran, a 1-year-old Siberian Husky from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

As a husky, Fran is the kind of dog that will need a lot of attention and exercise to keep from being bored.

Fran will need to go to a place that sees her as more than just a pet, preferably one that will give her a “job” to keep her occupied, according to Debbie Blackwood with the Animal Shelter.

She also advises that you spend a good amount of time with Fran before you adopt her that way you really get to know her and can evaluate if she’s really a good fit for your home.

To adopt Fran, you can call the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at 208-736-2299, or visit her in person at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

Furry Friday: Fran
Furry Friday: Fran
Furry Friday: Lilly
Furry Friday: Lilly
Furry Friday: Lilly
Furry Friday: Lilly
Furry Friday: Smoochie
Furry Friday: Smoochie