Governor Little visits Twin Falls to tout recent legislative session

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little spoke about the recent legislative session at the College of Southern Idaho Friday.

Education is once again a talking point for the Little Administration.

K-12 funding increased by $300 million, and schools now have funding for all-day kindergarten.

“I’m really proud of the literacy work we’re doing,” Little said during his visit to CSI.

Another topic important to Magic Valley residents is transportation.

As a result of this year’s session, hundreds of millions of dollars are being allocated to road and bridge maintenance.

“If it’s a highway district, it’s a city, if it’s a county, they’re going to have a lot more resources for roads,” Little said.

This can lower the incentive to raise property taxes.

With Idaho being the fastest-growing state in the nation, there are still big projects to think about.

While there is an ongoing Idaho Transportation Department study researching another bridge connecting Twin Falls and Jerome Counties, anything concrete is a long way away.

“We’re looking at that from the whole state, what’s the next fundamental big project we have to do to resolve congestion problems?” Little said.

Moving to a bill making national headlines, the Idaho Supreme Court stayed Senate Bill 1309, a Texas-style abortion law.

Governor Little expressed concern with the bill but still signed it in March.

“We’re kind of waiting to see what’s going to happen with the Mississippi case, with the U.S. Supreme Court, and so there’s kind of a lot of moving parts on getting a final resolution to this issue,” he said.

