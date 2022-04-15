Advertisement

Governor Little visits Twin Falls to tout recent legislative session

He visited the College of Southern Idaho to talk education, transportation, and more
He visited the College of Southern Idaho to talk education, transportation, and more
He visited the College of Southern Idaho to talk education, transportation, and more(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little spoke about the recent legislative session at the College of Southern Idaho Friday.

Education is once again a talking point for the Little Administration.

K-12 funding increased by $300 million, and schools now have funding for all-day kindergarten.

“I’m really proud of the literacy work we’re doing,” Little said during his visit to CSI.

Another topic important to Magic Valley residents is transportation.

As a result of this year’s session, hundreds of millions of dollars are being allocated to road and bridge maintenance.

“If it’s a highway district, it’s a city, if it’s a county, they’re going to have a lot more resources for roads,” Little said.

This can lower the incentive to raise property taxes.

With Idaho being the fastest-growing state in the nation, there are still big projects to think about.

While there is an ongoing Idaho Transportation Department study researching another bridge connecting Twin Falls and Jerome Counties, anything concrete is a long way away.

“We’re looking at that from the whole state, what’s the next fundamental big project we have to do to resolve congestion problems?” Little said.

Moving to a bill making national headlines, the Idaho Supreme Court stayed Senate Bill 1309, a Texas-style abortion law.

Governor Little expressed concern with the bill but still signed it in March.

“We’re kind of waiting to see what’s going to happen with the Mississippi case, with the U.S. Supreme Court, and so there’s kind of a lot of moving parts on getting a final resolution to this issue,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions
Sawtooth warns of dangerous avalanche conditions
Friday evening's online weather update {4/15/2022}
Little has declined to participate in the debates ahead of the Idaho Republican primary
Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary
In the Magic Valley nonfarm businesses in the, Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls...
29 Idaho counties eligible for disaster loans
The bird flu has been found in Gooding County
Bird flu found in Gooding County