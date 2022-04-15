Idaho’s public health emergency ends Friday

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho officially ended its public health emergency declaration as of Friday.

Last month, the Governor said the emergency order would end April 15 as COVID-19 cases dropped statewide. Idaho recorded 100 cases of COVID-19 across the entire state Thursday.

The declaration of a public health emergency at the start of the pandemic has meant the Federal Emergency Management Agency has covered costs associated with the distribution of PPE, ventilators, medical staffing, National Guard support, vaccine distribution and other needs.

Those costs have come out to $257 million as of March 2022 since the start of the pandemic that would have otherwise had to have been paid for by Idaho.

Idaho does still maintain a fund to deal with a response to COVID-19 if the needs comes about again.

