Advertisement

Idaho’s public health emergency ends Friday

The state does still maintain a fund to deal with a response to COVID-19 if the needs comes about again
Idaho's public health emergency has been lifted
Idaho's public health emergency has been lifted(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho officially ended its public health emergency declaration as of Friday.

Last month, the Governor said the emergency order would end April 15 as COVID-19 cases dropped statewide. Idaho recorded 100 cases of COVID-19 across the entire state Thursday.

The declaration of a public health emergency at the start of the pandemic has meant the Federal Emergency Management Agency has covered costs associated with the distribution of PPE, ventilators, medical staffing, National Guard support, vaccine distribution and other needs.

Those costs have come out to $257 million as of March 2022 since the start of the pandemic that would have otherwise had to have been paid for by Idaho.

Idaho does still maintain a fund to deal with a response to COVID-19 if the needs comes about again.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions
Sawtooth warns of dangerous avalanche conditions
Friday evening's online weather update {4/15/2022}
Little has declined to participate in the debates ahead of the Idaho Republican primary
Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary
In the Magic Valley nonfarm businesses in the, Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls...
29 Idaho counties eligible for disaster loans
The bird flu has been found in Gooding County
Bird flu found in Gooding County