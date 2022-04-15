Advertisement

Lori Vallow booked into jail after being found competent

Boyce’s new order said Lori Vallow “is restored to competency and is fit to proceed” in the...
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow was booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday after being found competent enough to stand trail on Monday.

She will next appear in court on April 19 to face the charges against here which include first degree murder in the deaths of her children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is also scheduled to appear in court on that day, and are set to stand trial together.

Their trial will begin in January 2023.

