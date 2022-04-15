Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

