Advertisement

Buhl Rotary Invitational in the books

The Buhl Rotary Invitational is in the books.
The Buhl Rotary Invitational is in the books.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 16 teams attended the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday. After the final results were tallied, Canyon Ridge earned the honor of being named the boys team champion, while Raft River is the girls winner.

The lone race we captured was the girls 800m medley relay. Buhl took first with a time of 1:56.90. The team consisted of Keala Jaynes, Jorgia Leavens, Aileen Verduzco and Liesl Kimball. Coming in second, Jerome, who finished with a time of 1:57.58. That team featured the combination of Taylor Mckinnon, Allison Leavitt, Nova Parker, Isabella Beilke. And ending up in third place, Canyon Ridge, who finished with a time of 1:58.82. The team included Aspen Harmer, Lily Teske, Aimee Wallace, Bailee Dean.

Burley’s Caden Harris cleared 13′ to win the boys pole vault for the Bobcats.

Pole vaulters await their turn at the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday.
Pole vaulters await their turn at the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday.(KMVT)

Jake Lamoreaux of Filer won the long jump with a distance of 21′ 9.5 inches. Avion Kahin of Canyon Ridge finished first in the triple jump, after measuring a distance of 41′9″.

Spectators watch on during the triple jump of the Buhl Rotary Invitational.
Spectators watch on during the triple jump of the Buhl Rotary Invitational.(KMVT)

Aaron Bradshaw finished the 3200m with a time of 10:05.56 to capture first for Burley.

These runners competed in the 3,200 at the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday.
These runners competed in the 3,200 at the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday.(KMVT)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

Four Cenla athletes named to 2022 LHSCA/LBCA All-Star team
High School Sports Round-Up
Gomes signed with CSI Friday
Hansen’s Gomes becomes first Husky cheerleader to be on scholarship
6′10′ forward Sadraque Nganga out of Arizona Compass Prep in Phoenix will join a Broncos team...
Boise State signs highest-rated recruit in program history
Morgan Albrecht scored the game-winning run, on a wild pitch.
Southern Idaho beats Southern Nevada on walk-off wild pitch