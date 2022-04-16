Buhl Rotary Invitational in the books

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 16 teams attended the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday. After the final results were tallied, Canyon Ridge earned the honor of being named the boys team champion, while Raft River is the girls winner.

The lone race we captured was the girls 800m medley relay. Buhl took first with a time of 1:56.90. The team consisted of Keala Jaynes, Jorgia Leavens, Aileen Verduzco and Liesl Kimball. Coming in second, Jerome, who finished with a time of 1:57.58. That team featured the combination of Taylor Mckinnon, Allison Leavitt, Nova Parker, Isabella Beilke. And ending up in third place, Canyon Ridge, who finished with a time of 1:58.82. The team included Aspen Harmer, Lily Teske, Aimee Wallace, Bailee Dean.

Burley’s Caden Harris cleared 13′ to win the boys pole vault for the Bobcats.

Pole vaulters await their turn at the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday. (KMVT)

Jake Lamoreaux of Filer won the long jump with a distance of 21′ 9.5 inches. Avion Kahin of Canyon Ridge finished first in the triple jump, after measuring a distance of 41′9″.

Spectators watch on during the triple jump of the Buhl Rotary Invitational. (KMVT)

Aaron Bradshaw finished the 3200m with a time of 10:05.56 to capture first for Burley.

These runners competed in the 3,200 at the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday. (KMVT)

