Hansen’s Gomes becomes first Husky cheerleader to be on scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen’s Natalie Gomes signed with the College of Southern Idaho cheer team Friday, making her the first Husky cheerleader to ever be on scholarship at the next level.

Gomes didn’t even pick up the sport until her junior year and didn’t even compete on the Hansen team her senior year, but still impressed CSI coaches enough to land a spot on the team.

Members of the CSI cheer team, as well as family and friends, were in attendance Friday to support the future Golden Eagle.

“I’m feeling very excited, also very nervous. I don’t know what it’s like to be a collegiate athlete so I’m very excited to get that experience,” Gomes said.

Gomes hopes to be a part of the nursing program at CSI and wants to be a pediatric nurse.

She wants to remind all kids from small schools that they still have the opportunity to compete at the next level.

