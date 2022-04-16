High School Sports Round-Up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here is the local recap for Friday, April 15.

BASEBALL

Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 0: Bruins starting pitcher Nolan Hardesty threw six effective innings, striking out 7 batters, 0 walks, and allowing 0 runs. Calvry Leiser pitched a 1-2-3 7 inning to complete the shutout. Offensively: Cooper Thompson 1-2 2B, 2 RBI, Luke Moon 2-4 1 RBI, Gary Ford 2-4 1 RBI, Jace Mahlke 1-3 1 RBI. The Bruins are back in action at Canyon Ridge on Saturday at 12:00 as they look for the sweep.

Minico 9, Burley 6

SOFTBALL

Burley 15, Minico 7

Burley 20, Minico 1 (4 innings)

Twin Falls 17, Canyon Ridge 1 (4 innings): Big second and third innings by the Bruins helped them win the series against their crosstown rival. Reagan Rex was 2-3 2 RBI and a stolen base. Brooklyn Boyd was 2-4 2 RBI and a double. Kaysha Willie had a triple 1-2 2 RBI and Alivia Pizarro was 1-2 a triple. Kadence Boyd was 3-3 1 RBI and a stolen base. Sydney McMurdie was 1-3 1 RBI and Sydney Jund was 1-2 2 RBI 2 stolen bases. Molly Hodge picked up the win in the circle throwing 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run 3 walks and 1 strikeout. Tara Call came in relief striking out 4. The win brings the record of the Bruins to 11-5 overall and 7-1 in conference.

Twin Falls 15, Canyon Ridge 0 (4 innings): Sophomore Sydney McMurdie got the win, throwing her second 1 hit game on the season, she struck out 2 and faced 9 batters. Molly Hodge came in to throw an inning getting all 3 batters she faced out. Offensively the Bruins were led by Molly Hodge who had a homerun in the 4th inning going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Sydney McMurdie was 1-3 2 RBI, Brooklyn Boyd had a 4 RBI day going 2-3 and a stolen base. Kadence Boyd was 2-3 2 RBI and a stolen base. Sydney Jund was 3-4 1 RBI. 2 stolen bases and 2 doubles. Makenzie Hudson had a triple was 2-2 2 RBI.

Declo 6, Bear Lake 4

Malad 10, Declo 1

