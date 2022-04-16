Advertisement

Sawtooth warns of dangerous avalanche conditions

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions after an area storm.

They say a strong storm arriving Friday night will bring another foot of new snow to the Sawtooths, the Smokys and Soldier mountains through Saturday.

Gusty winds will also form large drifts at upper elevations, and any avalanche will be large enough to bury people. They say human-triggered avalanches are likely.

Loose snow avalanches are also likely on very steep slopes, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

