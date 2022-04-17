Advertisement

Carey rural fire and rescue respond to early morning structure fire

Carey Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire Saturday.
Carey Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire Saturday morning.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early Saturday morning, Carey rural fire and rescue responded to a house fire at the location of what used to be the Loading Chute.

According to the fire chief Richard Kimball, they responded at 12:27 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Wood River Fire and Bellevue Fire responded to the scene as well to assist.

The sole occupant of the structure was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for first and second degree burns where he currently remains.

Fire crews remained on scene for 8 and a half hours and the structure is a total loss.

The cause is unknown at this time.

