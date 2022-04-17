Carey rural fire and rescue respond to early morning structure fire

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early Saturday morning, Carey rural fire and rescue responded to a house fire at the location of what used to be the Loading Chute.

According to the fire chief Richard Kimball, they responded at 12:27 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Wood River Fire and Bellevue Fire responded to the scene as well to assist.

The sole occupant of the structure was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for first and second degree burns where he currently remains.

Fire crews remained on scene for 8 and a half hours and the structure is a total loss.

The cause is unknown at this time.

