CSI uses three-run fifth inning to top Southern Nevada, moves into second place in Scenic West

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the fourth straight week, the College of Southern Idaho baseball team wins a series. The Golden Eagles won three of four this week against the College of Southern Nevada (CSN), concluding with a win Saturday.

CSI 5, CSN 2

In Saturday’s game, a timely defensive play in the top of the fifth inning jumpstarted the CSI offense in the bottom of the inning. After being down 2-0, three fifth-inning runs put the Golden Eagles in front for good.

Braxton Mills had a go-ahead two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to put CSI up 3-2. Mills went 3-for-3 in the game.

“I kind of was expecting fastball and then he threw me a curveball, and I kind of adjusted and got lucky and poked it down the line, just kind of reacted to it,” Mills said.

“Momentum’s a big deal, you just kind of feel it kind of shift,” said Head Coach Boomer Walker. “We weren’t swinging the bats very good, then all of a sudden we get a hit and then a walk and kind of get going a little bit, and Braxton hit’s the ball down the line for the double.”

Four Golden Eagle pitchers combined to allow just two runs on five hits. Josh Trentadue got the win in relief.

CSI moves to 16-10 in conference play, second behind Salt Lake Community College. The Bruins come to Twin Falls for a four-game set next week.

CSI SOFTBALL

The 14th-ranked Golden Eagles won both games on the road against Southern Nevada Saturday, moving to 35-8 and 25-3 in Scenic West play.

CSI 20, CSN 1

CSI 12, CSN 10

The Golden Eagles will be back at home next week to host Salt Lake

