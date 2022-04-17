Filer Events Committee host Easter Egg Hunt

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Close to 500 children gathered at the Filer Rural Fire District for an Easter Egg Hunt on Friday evening. The Filer Events Committee and the Filer Fire District put the event on to raise money for their respective organizations.

They also had a big pancake dinner with eggs, hash browns and sausage. It was a group effort to put the egg hunt on and the organizers say they were pleased with the turnout.

“The Filer High School came out and did almost all the eggs, the Middle School stuffed eggs, the FFA came out and helped, it was a just a great turnout by all members of the community,” said Jami Whited, a volunteer.

This was the first time they did an Easter Egg hunt on the Friday before Easter, and say they think they’ll do it again next year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.