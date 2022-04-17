Advertisement

Honoring local dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

Whether it is a heart attack, a car accident or a woman giving birth, dispatchers will always be there to help.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week was spent honoring dispatchers, as it is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

“I constantly tell them, you’re heroes, the unique individuals they are, and the skills they bring, you just won’t find everywhere,” said Brett Reid, the director of SIRCOMM in Jerome.

You won’t ever see them on the scene of an emergency, but 9-1-1 dispatchers are the first person responding when someone needs help.

“There is the what people see going on, oh there is a really big crash, but there are still other, you know this person with chest pains needs an ambulance, and this dog is running loose, so yes we are corralling the chaos in this incident, but we are still also doing everything else,” said Kristy Churchman, the deputy director of SIRCOMM.

At SIRCOMM, there are 19 dispatchers covering all of Jerome, Gooding, Twin Falls, and Lincoln counties. Kristy Churchman, the deputy director of SIRCOMM, says this is a lot of area, and they are always in need of more dispatchers.

“There are days when we could use double the number we have on, I know our population is growing, and we need to grow with it, staffing is always an issue,” she said.

Director Brett Reid says it takes a special person to be a dispatcher.

“A unique individual and that’s probably an understatement, to do this job, multitaskers, as Kristy said someone who at the end of the day, understands the stress, but also the satisfaction that goes along with helping someone in need,” he said.

Whether it is a heart attack, a car accident or a woman giving birth, the dispatchers will always be there to help.

“The motto on our logo is your emergency is our emergency, that’s why we come to work,” said Churchman.

Although National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is now almost over, they encourage people to always remember people on the other end of the 9-1-1 call.

