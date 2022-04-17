Advertisement

Jerome and Wood River split softball doubleheader, local roundup

Twin Falls baseball handles Canyon Ridge
Twin Falls baseball handles Canyon Ridge
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome and Wood River softball teams split a Great Basin 7 Conference doubleheader Saturday.

Wood River 11, Jerome 9

Jerome 15, Wood River 0

BASEBALL

Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 2

Otho Savage threw a complete game, allowing just two runs and striking out eight for the Bruins.

Twin Falls Freshman Cooper Thompson went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Luke Moon added a 3-for-4 outing with a double and an RBI for the Bruins.

