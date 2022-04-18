Advertisement

Bi-Annual Drug Take Back Day fast approaching

Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People are encouraged to drop off their unused prescriptions or medicines at the bi-annual Drug Take Back day coming up.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Center (TARC), and the Office of Drug Policy are teaming up to offer a safe community drop-off.

It is taking place on April 30 from 10:00-2:00 at the Lynwood Shopping Center.

People are encouraged to drop off any unused medicines, such as prescription drugs, veterinary drugs, vitamins, supplements, or even E-Cigarettes.

This will lessen the chance of someone else getting ahold of medicines not intended for their use.

The sheriff’s office says programs like this can make a difference in our community and encourage anyone to drop off their unused pills.

