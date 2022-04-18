Cassia County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents about ‘crimes of opportunity’

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about crimes of opportunity after a report of a vehicle burglary.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a purse stolen out of a car and the window being smashed in.

The sheriff’s deputy says after an investigation into the reported burglary, they are not shocked a crime like this would happen in the middle of the day. According to law enforcement, the thief noticed the purse inside the vehicle, then broke the window and fled the scene within about ten seconds or less, making this a crime of opportunity.

They say although this is unfortunate for the victims, it stands as a reminder to take all your valuables inside your home or business before leaving your vehicle and to always lock your vehicle.

They also remind people to never leave their keys inside their cars.

The full post can be seen below.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.