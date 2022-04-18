Advertisement

The Farm Girl market returning to Rupert

The Farm Girl Market will be at the Wilson Theater in Rupert with the next market taking place on April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is a $2 entry fee at the door.
The Wilson Theater in Rupert. (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)..
The Wilson Theater in Rupert. (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)..(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Farm Girl Market will soon be returning to Rupert. The market was started by local businesswoman Kylie Larson in 2016. At the time, she had a small family and could not travel to the markets further away.

She also wanted a market that was geared towards small businesses, so she decided to create one herself.

While her first market only had 17 vendors, the offering has grown each year. She believes the growth in part is because of their focus on quality, handmade items.

“All of our vendors at the market are small business owners,” said Larson. “They’re either artisans, they make their own products or they curate their own boutiques. So there’s no MLM’s, there’s no mass-produced anything.”

The Farm Girl Market will be at the Wilson Theater in Rupert with the next market taking place on April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is a $2 entry fee at the door.

