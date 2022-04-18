Fire Marshals determines cause of Carey fire

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Early Saturday morning, rescuers responded to a house fire in Carey that destroyed a home and other property and seriously injured the sole occupant.

Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the scene investigation and have determined that the improper use of a relocatable power tap was to blame.

Idahoans are reminded that connecting multiple relocatable power taps or connecting extension cords to them to power appliances is never a good idea.

Power taps can easily be overloaded and cause a fire.

