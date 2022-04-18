Advertisement

Fire Marshals determines cause of Carey fire

Power taps can easily be overloaded and cause a fire
Carey Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire Saturday.
Carey Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire Saturday morning.(Carey Rural Fire and Rescue)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Early Saturday morning, rescuers responded to a house fire in Carey that destroyed a home and other property and seriously injured the sole occupant.

Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the scene investigation and have determined that the improper use of a relocatable power tap was to blame.

Idahoans are reminded that connecting multiple relocatable power taps or connecting extension cords to them to power appliances is never a good idea.

Power taps can easily be overloaded and cause a fire.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling with his K-9 partner Pepper
Long-serving K-9 officer retires after 11 years
Experiments at the reactor help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer
Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed
Cases of bird flu were found in Gooding County last week
Idaho Fish and Game monitoring bird flu cases
Mountain Lion in Ketchum, Idaho
Fish and Game warns of mountain lion sightings near Hailey
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest