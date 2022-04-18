Advertisement

Fish and Game warns of mountain lion sightings near Hailey

Mountain Lion in Ketchum, Idaho
Mountain Lion in Ketchum, Idaho(Idaho Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning of mountain lions being seen in Hailey city limits.

IDFG says there have been reports over the last several weeks of a reported mountain lion within residential neighborhoods.

They say there have been reports of lion predation on domestic cats.

Officers with the Fish and Game will deploy a trap to remove the animal from the city.

They urge residents to check the area surrounding their homes to ensure there are no places where a lion could hide.

