Fish and Game warns of mountain lion sightings near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning of mountain lions being seen in Hailey city limits.

IDFG says there have been reports over the last several weeks of a reported mountain lion within residential neighborhoods.

They say there have been reports of lion predation on domestic cats.

Officers with the Fish and Game will deploy a trap to remove the animal from the city.

They urge residents to check the area surrounding their homes to ensure there are no places where a lion could hide.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.