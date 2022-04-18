Advertisement

Hagerman students to conduct silent protest

Hagerman School
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of students in Hagerman will be conducting a silent protest in a show of support for their teachers after they claim multiple teachers will not be returning next year.

Some parents are gathering alongside their children, and they said these students are extremely supportive of their teachers and that students are concerned about the number of teaching openings in their school next year.

One parent said he is extremely concerned so many teachers are leaving Hagerman, especially since it is a small, rural community with limited housing. He added he fears this is a problem that could get worse if school leaders do not make a change.

“In two years, we’ve lost probably nine teachers,” said Hagerman resident and parent Jared Hillier. “I don’t know how we can replace that. If we keep going down this same path, we’re not going to have a school. We’re going to have to take our kids elsewhere, and that’s going to put so much pressure on the community, the parents, and the kids to drive somewhere else. It’s just going to put a lot of pressure on everybody, so we want to make a change.”

KMVT reached out to the Hagerman Joint School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Brown about the community’s concerns.

“I cannot discuss personnel matters, however, I encourage all community members who have questions regarding the district to visit with me,” said Brown.

