Idaho Fish and Game monitoring bird flu cases

Cases of bird flu were found in Gooding County last week
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is monitoring cases of bird flu in Idaho.

Cases of the highly contagious virus were found in Gooding County last week among two chicken flocks. Now, Fish and Game are awaiting test results from several migratory snow geese found dead in Southwest Idaho.

The department is asking for the public to report any dead or sick wild birds they may come across.

While it is uncommon for the virus to affect humans, they say being in contact with domestic birds is the highest risk activity possible.

A nationwide outbreak of the disease is being blamed for an increase in egg prices.

