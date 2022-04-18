Advertisement

Ketchum working to alleviate housing woes for workers

Bradshaw said it’s always sad when community members leave in order to live in more affordable areas
Rendering of Bluebird Village
Rendering of Bluebird Village(City of Ketchum)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With several ongoing housing and infrastructure projects, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city is working hard to improve the lives of the city’s residents and workers.

With a shortage of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley, KMVT has reported that some businesses have had to look for workers in cities further away like Shoshone or Twin Falls.

This presents its own challenges, as these workers have upwards of an hour-long commute and weather can sometimes make those drives challenging.

Bradshaw said it’s always sad when community members leave in order to live in more affordable areas, and he hopes projects like the Bluebird Village workforce housing will allow Ketchum’s workers to live in the city but added the solution is not just a City Council solution, rather one that requires teamwork from the entire community.

“Government and city government are doing the best they can, but we’re also looking to private companies that are finding their own solutions,” Bradshaw said. “Whether it be the hospitals or even the schools are looking at finding solutions of their own. We all recognize, and this is clearly understood across our community, that workforce housing is imperative to the success of our town.”

Bradshaw said hearing from community members throughout this process has been imperative. He added the May 17 Local Option Tax election in Ketchum is a key part of the city’s housing solution, as the ordinance must pass in order for lot funds to be used on housing.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling with his K-9 partner Pepper
Long-serving K-9 officer retires after 11 years
Experiments at the reactor help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer
Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed
Cases of bird flu were found in Gooding County last week
Idaho Fish and Game monitoring bird flu cases
Mountain Lion in Ketchum, Idaho
Fish and Game warns of mountain lion sightings near Hailey
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest