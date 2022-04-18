Ketchum working to alleviate housing woes for workers

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With several ongoing housing and infrastructure projects, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city is working hard to improve the lives of the city’s residents and workers.

With a shortage of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley, KMVT has reported that some businesses have had to look for workers in cities further away like Shoshone or Twin Falls.

This presents its own challenges, as these workers have upwards of an hour-long commute and weather can sometimes make those drives challenging.

Bradshaw said it’s always sad when community members leave in order to live in more affordable areas, and he hopes projects like the Bluebird Village workforce housing will allow Ketchum’s workers to live in the city but added the solution is not just a City Council solution, rather one that requires teamwork from the entire community.

“Government and city government are doing the best they can, but we’re also looking to private companies that are finding their own solutions,” Bradshaw said. “Whether it be the hospitals or even the schools are looking at finding solutions of their own. We all recognize, and this is clearly understood across our community, that workforce housing is imperative to the success of our town.”

Bradshaw said hearing from community members throughout this process has been imperative. He added the May 17 Local Option Tax election in Ketchum is a key part of the city’s housing solution, as the ordinance must pass in order for lot funds to be used on housing.

