North Canyon Health Fair moved to September

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual North Canyon Medical Center health fair is taking place in September this year instead of May due to supply chain shortages.

The CEO of North Canyon Medical Center says the health fair is a good reminder for people of how important it is to visit the doctor.

For some people, the health fair is the only chance they have to get their blood drawn and see what is going on in your body. They have been known to catch cancer early on, or diabetes as well.

The fair’s move doesn’t, however, diminish the importance of the event.

“That’s one thing in our health fairs that we have found, is sometimes individuals will get notification early on, they still feel like they are healthy but their blood is starting to indicate they have certain ailments coming on,” said CEO J’Dee Adams. “So we are able to help get them to the right place.”

This year’s health fair is taking place on Sept.22 through Sept. 24 at all of their locations.

