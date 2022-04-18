Advertisement

North Canyon Health Fair moved to September

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual North Canyon Medical Center health fair is taking place in September this year instead of May due to supply chain shortages.

The CEO of North Canyon Medical Center says the health fair is a good reminder for people of how important it is to visit the doctor.

For some people, the health fair is the only chance they have to get their blood drawn and see what is going on in your body. They have been known to catch cancer early on, or diabetes as well.

The fair’s move doesn’t, however, diminish the importance of the event.

“That’s one thing in our health fairs that we have found, is sometimes individuals will get notification early on, they still feel like they are healthy but their blood is starting to indicate they have certain ailments coming on,” said CEO J’Dee Adams. “So we are able to help get them to the right place.”

This year’s health fair is taking place on Sept.22 through Sept. 24 at all of their locations.

For more information, visit the link below.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing

Latest News

Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling with his K-9 partner Pepper
Long-serving K-9 officer retires after 11 years
Experiments at the reactor help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer
Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed
Cases of bird flu were found in Gooding County last week
Idaho Fish and Game monitoring bird flu cases
Mountain Lion in Ketchum, Idaho
Fish and Game warns of mountain lion sightings near Hailey
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest