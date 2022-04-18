Advertisement

Teachers invited to attend education conference at CSI

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teachers from across Idaho are invited to attend the annual P-20 conference being held at the College of Southern Idaho this summer.

The theme of this year’s conference is rejuvenate, replenish, and remember why we teach.

The annual conference is for teachers from across the state, and they will attend different key-note speakers and small group discussions and classes.

Chris Harper at CSI says after a tough past two years, it is nice for educators to get together and be around people who understand what it’s like to be in education.

“Because educators just have a real passion for what they are doing, and just the energy of being around each other, we think that’s rejuvenating, that’s replenishing, and we want to take the opportunity together this summer,” Harper said.

The conference is taking place on July 12 and 13. More information about how to register can be found here.

