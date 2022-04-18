Advertisement

Tickets still available for Empty Bowls fundraiser

The event is taking place on April 26 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
The event will be April 26 (Source: KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)
The event will be April 26 (Source: KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is coming up, and if you want to attend this year’s event there aren’t many tickets left.

Ken Robinette with South Central Community Action Partnership says the annual fundraiser is in support of the 14 different food pantries they serve throughout Southern Idaho.

The event is taking place on April 26 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

At the fundraiser, everyone gets to pick out a hand-painted bowl which represents all the people who go to bed every night hungry.

“What’s really nice about the bowls is, you keep it, (and) at the end of the night you take it home and it’s just a reminder that at the end of the night there are people that go to bed with empty bowls,” said Robinette.

There will be 14 different soups from local restaurants for people to eat. To buy tickets, click here.

