Bair enjoys record-setting month; local sports round-up

Gatlin Bair is one of the fastest runners in the nation and he's just getting better with age.

The Kimberly sophomore ran a personal best, 21.19 seconds in the 200 meter dash at the Boise Relays on Friday. That’s the 24th fastest time in the country for high school boys.

I had a good meet at Boise Relays, ran the 100 in a 10.54 in the cold and rain but it cleared up and I got a PR in the 200-21.19 and Triple jump-45'11.5.

*Picture is Top 200 times in the nation. pic.twitter.com/CFiXF6kFZR — Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) April 17, 2022

Bair also PR’ed earlier this month at the Middleton Invite and broke three school records; running the 100 meter dash in 10.46 seconds, the 200 meter dash, which he later bested at the Boise Relays, followed by the triple jump of 45′1″.

All this, while being recruited by Division I football programs.

“That’s a big thing, they see a time and my times and marks, they just, obviously if they haven’t met me in person, they can see my athleticism, I guess, but that’s obviously a big help, getting my name out there,” Bair explained.

Bair has visited the Boise State, Utah and Utah State football programs and holds offers from all three.

BASEBALL

Buhl 9, Declo 1: Kaden Hunsaker pitched a complete game, striking out seven for the Indians. Pitching for the Hornets, Kyden Murdock who went 4.1 innings, while Treg Zaharius added 1.2. At the plate, Remington Higley produced two hits, to go along with 4 RBIs. Damian Craner added three hits.

GOLF

Jack Verhaeghe of Sun Valley Community School shot a 74 to win the Valley Invite at the Golf 93 Ranch in Jerome. Meanwhile, Kalin McLean, also of Sun Valley was the medalist for the girls with a 100.

The Sun Valley Community School featured the top medalists for the boys and girls rounds at the 93 Golf Ranch Tournament. (KMVT)

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 16, Jerome 2 (4 innings): Sydney McMurdie not only got the win for the Lady Bruins giving up 4 hits, 2 runs and struck out 4, but she also had a 4 RBI day at the plate. She was 3-3 with a home run in the fourth. The 4th inning the Bruins had numerous hitters contribute earning RBIs: McMurdie, Molly Hodge, Aubrey Fuchs, Alivia Pizarro, Reagan Rex and Kadence Boyd. Reagan Rex was 3-4 with 3 stolen bases Alivia Pizarro had 2 stolen bases, Kadence Boyd was 2-4, and Molly Hodge was 2-2.

Twin Falls 12, Jerome 10: Down by seven heading into the 5th, the Bruins bats came to life as they crushed 5 doubles in that inning. Molly Hodge’s double in the 5th got things going and put the Bruins on the board as she plated across Sydney McMurdie who doubled to lead off the inning. Aubrey Fuchs then hit a double, scoring Hodge and after a hit by pitch for Sydney Jund, Alivia Pizarro hit her own double earning herself an RBI. Sydney McMurdie had her second double of the inning, to tie up the game 10-10. Tara Call started the game for the Bruins giving up 6 runs on 6 hits over three and two-thirds innings. Molly Hodge made an appearance giving up 1 hit, 2 walks and 2 earned runs as did Hilde Cowden, who gave up 2 hits, 2 earned runs and 1 walk. Sydney McMurdie picked up the win, throwing 2 and 2-thirds of an inning striking out 2 and giving up 5 hits. Molly Hodge had 4 RBIs, 2 doubles, Aubrey Fuchs had 2 RBIs, Sydney McMurdie added 2 RBIs and Alivia Pizarro drove in two as well. The win brings the Bruins overall record to 13-5 and 9-1 in conference.

TENNIS

Canyon Ridge High School 11, Jerome 1:

Singles:

No. 1 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Omar Gonzalez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Porter Prescott, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Carter Powell, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Isaiah Steele, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-0

No. 1 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Leah Houston, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-4

No. 2 - Matti-Skye Macallister, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Emme Stuckman, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 3 - Talisha Peiffer , JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Kriwox, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Jameson Stoker, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Sagen Smith, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Swayam Lotake, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Chandler Couch , JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Kevin Gomez , JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 6-0

No. 1 - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Bryleigh Merritt, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Hallie Ellis, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 - Grace Williams, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Alex Keller, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Allyson Boyd, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Derek Dilworth , JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Esmeralda Vergara, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2 - Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Phoebe Bates, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Raif Cockrell, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Gracie Ellis , JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1

