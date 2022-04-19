Declo hires new wrestling coach

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo High School has a new wrestling coach who is well known in the community.

Justin Horsely has taken over the position, following the retirement of Ty Matthews. Horsely has been the middle school coach the past two years and will continue in that role next year.

He also gave the Idaway program a big lift, moving them to a 5th place finish, up from 55th two years ago.

Horsely is a personal trainer, and has a background in MMA and boxing.

The bountiful, Utah native wrestled at Dixie State and placed in the top ten as a freshman. He also coached there as well.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.