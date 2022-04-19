Advertisement

Health officials warn of rising syphilis cases in Idaho

Officials say it is important to use protection during sexual encounter
As cases of syphilis rise in Idaho, health officials urge people to use protection (SOURCE: WECT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Health officials are warning about sharply rising cases of syphilis in Idaho.

According to the South Central Public Health District, cases of several sexually transmitted diseases have risen over the past few years, but the number of syphilis cases throughout Idaho has spiked in recent months.

Officials say it is important to use protection during sexual encounters and get an STD test both before and after having sex with a new partner.

“If they’re not symptomatic, the person doesn’t understand that they pose a risk to anyone else and that leads us back to the importance of testing regularly, but also getting tested before and after any new partner so you know walking into that intimate moment that you are clean, that you are not going to give anything to that partner but also if you test positive after that intimate moment you know exactly where you got it so you can warn that person,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District.

To find an STD testing location near you, click here.

