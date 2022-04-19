Advertisement

Hwy 30 music festival returns to Filer

This year’s festival is June 22 through June 25
HWY 30 Music Festival setup has begun.
The HWY 30 Music Festival begins in June(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gordy’s HWY 30 music fest brings people from all over the United States. This year, they are adding an extra day of fun.

The music fest began nine years ago and now has grown to a four-day event with music headliners each day.

Gordy, the mastermind behind the event, says he loves to see people return year after year to Filer and enjoy all that Southern Idaho has to offer.

He says tickets are selling fast and expects it to be completely sold out before the festival in June.

Gordy also acknowledges that he couldn’t do this without the support of the community.

“The economic influx that we get during HWY 30 week, and some people come in a week prior just to see our beautiful Southern Idaho and different parts of the state. Some people stay after for three or four days, the hotels sell out, the restaurants get super full,” said Gordy.

This year’s festival is June 22 through June 25. For more information, and to buy tickets, click here.

