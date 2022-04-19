Idaho counties to receive millions for rural schools, infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho counties will receive $23.4 million for under the Secure Rural Schools program.

30% of that funding will go counties to help with schools, while the remaining 70% will go towards roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. That total comes out to $7 million for schools and roughly $16.4 million in funding for infrastructure.

The funds are administered by the U.S. Forest Service and occasionally the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and take economic activity, timber harvest levels, and other considerations that vary from county to county into account.

“This funding is so valuable to our rural schools and infrastructure. My office looks forward to getting these dollars into the hands of our Idaho counties to further opportunities for our rural areas,” said Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth. “A big thank you to Senators Crapo and Risch as well as Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher for securing this appropriation for Idaho.”

“SRS payments are essential for rural counties across Idaho and the West, but a permanent solution is needed,” said Senator Mike Crapo. “Adequate funding for schools, roads and infrastructure repair will only be guaranteed once we can reach agreement on a self-contained funding mechanism outside the yearly votes in Congress, and we are working toward the goal of a more permanent solution.”

