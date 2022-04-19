Advertisement

Idaho counties to receive millions for rural schools, infrastructure

The funds are for rural schools as well as infrastructure
The funds are for rural schools as well as infrastructure(kmvt)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho counties will receive $23.4 million for under the Secure Rural Schools program.

30% of that funding will go counties to help with schools, while the remaining 70% will go towards roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. That total comes out to $7 million for schools and roughly $16.4 million in funding for infrastructure.

The funds are administered by the U.S. Forest Service and occasionally the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and take economic activity, timber harvest levels, and other considerations that vary from county to county into account.

“This funding is so valuable to our rural schools and infrastructure.  My office looks forward to getting these dollars into the hands of our Idaho counties to further opportunities for our rural areas,” said Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.  “A big thank you to Senators Crapo and Risch as well as Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher for securing this appropriation for Idaho.”

“SRS payments are essential for rural counties across Idaho and the West, but a permanent solution is needed,” said Senator Mike Crapo.  “Adequate funding for schools, roads and infrastructure repair will only be guaranteed once we can reach agreement on a self-contained funding mechanism outside the yearly votes in Congress, and we are working toward the goal of a more permanent solution.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
They hope to open in 2023
New school coming to Twin Falls
Twin Falls Police link Harmon Park shooting to Boise death
The fire broke out early Tuesday morning
Idaho State Fire Marshal says Radio Rondevoo fire originated in the attic
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest

Latest News

“We’d much rather have a plan and never need it, than not have a plan”
Area law enforcement participates in crisis training nearly two years in the making
The Idaho State Board of Education approved fee increases for the state's universities
Idaho State Board of Education raises student fees for universities
Wednesday evening's online weather update {4/20/2022
An obituary is read to their classmates, then they can't talk to classmates or family for the...
Anti-drunk driving program comes to Canyon Ridge High School
Construction will add two lanes to a stretch of the highway from the Highway 25 intersection to...
Construction on Highway 93 to add two lanes