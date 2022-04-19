Advertisement

Infant dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, deputies say

Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice...
Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.(PAULDING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and father in Georgia have been charged with murder in the death of their 4-week-old infant, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon after the infant was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

Deputies said the child’s mother, 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that the child’s father, 25-year-old Marquis Colvin, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

During a search warrant of their home, detectives said they found evidence of the crime and a firearm. Colvin is a convicted felon and not allowed to own or be close to a gun.

The following day, the hospital informed the sheriff’s office that the child had died. Doctors said the infant had a blood alcohol count that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

The parents, who are being held at Paulding County Jail, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing
They hope to open in 2023
New school coming to Twin Falls

Latest News

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
Police in Florida are looking to identify one of two suspects related to a homicide at an AirBnB.
VIDEO: Suspects involved in homicide at Florida AirBnB captured on door camera
The affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali is photographed...
2 men accused of impersonating federal agents indicted by grand jury
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity
Parents and students showed up to the meeting to support their teachers.
Parents and students demonstrate their support for Hagerman teachers