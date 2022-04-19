Little, 25 other governors, announce border strike force

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and 25 other governors across the country have announced the creation of a border strike force.

The strike force is designed to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations in Mexico.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. Border security is interconnected with the health and safety of American citizens. The Biden Administration has refused to address the crisis at the border, so once again America’s governors are stepping up.” Governor Little said.

They aim to target cartels and criminal organizations by improving intelligence, increasing collaboration, and combatting human trafficking among other options.

The governors blamed President Biden for a lack of adequate federal resources as well as his border policies for the crisis that prompted them to create the task force.

Other notable governors to participate in the task force include Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Greg Abbott of Texas.

No Democrats were among them.

