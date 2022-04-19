Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell appear in court Tuesday

ST ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are expected to appear in court in Fremont County on Tuesday morning.

Chad and his wife Lori have been charged with numerous crimes – including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Chad’s former wife, Tammy Daybell. They are also charged with other charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

Chad Daybell will appear in court at 9 a.m. for a hearing on whether to move the trial from Fremont County to Ada County.

The couple’s trial is scheduled to begin at the Ada County District Court in Boise in January of 2023 and it’s expected to last 10 weeks. The couple’s previous court hearings and appearances have mostly been live-streamed on various platforms, but a judge is not allowing any live-streaming of Tuesday’s appearances.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.