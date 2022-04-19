Advertisement

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell appear in court Tuesday

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy photos)
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy photos)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are expected to appear in court in Fremont County on Tuesday morning.

Chad and his wife Lori have been charged with numerous crimes – including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Chad’s former wife, Tammy Daybell. They are also charged with other charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

Chad Daybell will appear in court at 9 a.m. for a hearing on whether to move the trial from Fremont County to Ada County.

The couple’s trial is scheduled to begin at the Ada County District Court in Boise in January of 2023 and it’s expected to last 10 weeks. The couple’s previous court hearings and appearances have mostly been live-streamed on various platforms, but a judge is not allowing any live-streaming of Tuesday’s appearances.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
They hope to open in 2023
New school coming to Twin Falls
Twin Falls Police link Harmon Park shooting to Boise death
The fire broke out early Tuesday morning
Idaho State Fire Marshal says Radio Rondevoo fire originated in the attic
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest

Latest News

“We’d much rather have a plan and never need it, than not have a plan”
Area law enforcement participates in crisis training nearly two years in the making
The Idaho State Board of Education approved fee increases for the state's universities
Idaho State Board of Education raises student fees for universities
Wednesday evening's online weather update {4/20/2022
An obituary is read to their classmates, then they can't talk to classmates or family for the...
Anti-drunk driving program comes to Canyon Ridge High School
Construction will add two lanes to a stretch of the highway from the Highway 25 intersection to...
Construction on Highway 93 to add two lanes