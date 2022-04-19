Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell pled not guilty to all charges, including two counts of first-degree murder during her arraignment Tuesday in Fremont County.

Vallow Daybell had been in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare but was recently found competent to stand trial.

Married couple Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell are facing several charges including murder charges related to the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell and children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Daybell faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chad Daybell was seen in person for the first time since 2020 during a hearing centered around the location of his trial. Possibilities explored included holding the trial in Ada County or holding the trial in Fremont County using a jury from Ada County.

Daybell sat alongside his defense attorney John Prior throughout, as witness testimony largely centered around the cost of moving his trial.

Prior reiterated past statements of wanting the trial to be held in Ada County regardless of how much it could cost Fremont County.

The judge will issue a written ruling at a later time.

They are currently scheduled to be tried together with the trial slated to begin in Jan 2023.

