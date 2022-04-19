Advertisement

Murtaugh dairy lawsuit dismissal reversed

The case was dismissed in 2019(MGN)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
PORTLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A U.S. appeals court issued an opinion, which in part said a district court made a mistake by dismissing a forced labor lawsuit against Funk Dairy in Murtaugh.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs, six Mexican citizens licensed and hired to work as veterinarians or animal scientists, said they were forced to complete physical, menial tasks on the dairy.

Some of the workers added they were threatened with deportation if they complained about their daily tasks not aligning with their job descriptions.

The employees had been hired under the TN visa program, a NAFTA relationship between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico that allows eligible professionals such as lawyers, scientists or teachers to work in America.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s opinion keeps the lawsuit alive. The case had been dismissed by U.S. district judge David Nye in 2019.

