NRA endorses Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden

Wasden has earned an A rating with the organization
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Rifle Association has announced an endorsement of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Their announcement comes one day after issuing an endorsement of incumbent governor Brad Little.

The NRA called Wasden “a staunch supporter of gun rights” who has built a record of advocating against government overreach and defending the Second Amendment.

Wasden has earned an A rating with the NRA.

“Idahoans have a long history of advocating for freedom and gun rights are at the core of what makes our state and its people special,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the NRA and vow to continue to fight for gun owners to be able to continue to exercise their freedoms which are granted as part of our country’s foundation.”

