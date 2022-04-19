Parents and students demonstrate their support for Hagerman teachers

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A show of support for Hagerman teachers by parents and students alike flooded the halls at the Hagerman Junior and Senior High School.

Not only was the meeting room full, but so was the overflow room.

“Today, the students are, we’re very disappointed in the way our school is going to be next year,” said Danica Knapp, a freshman. “I believe we’re losing up to nine teachers and 13 dual credit courses, and I myself want to graduate with my associate’s degree and it’s seeming harder and harder as the year goes by to continue with this next year.”

The students told KMVT they are worried they won’t be able to graduate with their associate’s degree like many of their peers have in the past.

“Because dual credit teachers are some of the hardest to replace,” said Josiah Knapp, a senior. “In fact, teachers just in this area are hard to replace, it doesn’t matter what they teach, we’re going to be in a pickle where we’re probably not going to be able to meet the teachers we need for next year. So I’d like the school board to provide us with a plan to get to that point where we can provide those teachers.”

One parent says it all has to do with the Superintendent’s five year plan and thinks more people need to share their opinions with him.

“We’re losing teachers and we are going downhill,” said Jared Hillier. “And the community doesn’t want to stand for it anymore, we want them to take action, or to at least really consider the plan that is going on, and help with a new plan and might resolute with what we are trying to fight for. For our teachers to stay and things like that.”

KMVT reached out to the Superintendent Dr. Jim Brown on Monday. He said: “I cannot discuss personnel matters. However, I encourage all community members who have questions regarding the district to visit with me.”

We reached out again late Monday night and have yet to receive a response.

